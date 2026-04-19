Factfile

Manager: Nuno Espírito Santo

Nuno Espírito Santo League Position: 17th

17th Ground: London Stadium

London Stadium Founded: 1895

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference, West Ham manager Nuno said his side are only focusing on their own performances, as they sit just a point above Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers' boss has guided his team to five wins in their 11 league matches since mid-January – including a 4-0 win at home to Wolves last time out – to spring something of a mini-revival, although with six decisive matches ahead of them, the battle against relegation is far from complete.

"This week has been good," Nuno stated. "We’re working hard, the atmosphere is good and we’re focused and getting ready for Monday.

"I don’t think there is a risk of complacency. It’s positive after a good performance. It helps in terms of preparation and we’ll make sure we’re focused on what we have to do.

"Our preparation doesn’t change. We have only to focus on ourselves. We cannot control what happens at the other stadiums so I don’t see a big difference in that.