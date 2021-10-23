U18s Report: Late Birmingham City sucker punch ends Palace’s unbeaten run

Summary

Rob Quinn named a strong starting XI, with three changes from the side that drew with Manchester City in the U18 Premier League Cup

Palace started the first-half well, with Joe Sheridan leading from the back

Ademola Ola-Adebomi tested the ‘keeper a number of times, but couldn’t find a breakthrough

Birmingham City’s best chance came from a free-kick 20-yards out from Rico Patterson half an hour in

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Birmingham City

The visitors took the lead through Pharelle Williams just after the restart

Palace pushed and probed for an equaliser, Maliq Cadogan and Fionn Mooney came closest

Victor Akinwale levelled it for the young Eagles from the spot in the 89th minute

Birmingham City responded immediately through Brandon Khela in the 90th minute and came away with all three points

Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Birmingham City

A week on from their well-earned draw against Manchester City in the U18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles were back in U18 Premier League South action as they welcomed Birmingham City to Copers Cope.

Palace started the first-half well, with midfield stalwart David Ozoh putting a foot in early on and driving forward to test Brad Mayo in the Birmingham City goal.

Skipper Joe Sheridan led the young Eagles from the back - defending well to block early attempts on the Palace goal, whilst also stepping up from defence to help Palace seek out an opening goal.

A number of chances in the first-half fell to Ademola Ola-Adebomi, the pick of which was an effort from inside the box 25 minutes in where the forward’s fierce shot was only kept out by a strong hand from Brad Mayo.

The Blues did have chances of their own, the best of which coming just before the half hour mark when their captain Rico Patterson fired a free-kick from 25-yards out narrowly wide of the post.