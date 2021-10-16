U18s Report: Spoils shared in close clash with Citizens

Summary
-
Rob Quinn named a strong starting XI, with two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Reading in the league
-
Victor Akinwale opened the scoring for the Eagles 10 minutes in
-
Man City levelled five minutes later through Will Dickson
-
Akinwale nearly secured his second in the 23rd minute
-
David Obou curled home Palace’s second 10 minutes before half-time
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace U18s 2-1 Manchester City
-
Dickson added his and City’s second five minutes into the second-half
-
Play was broken up by injuries to Owen Goodman and Liam Smith
-
Neither side could find a breakthrough in the final third of the game
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace U18s 2-2 Manchester City