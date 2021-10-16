U18s Report: Spoils shared in close clash with Citizens

Two weeks on from the dramatic 3-3 draw at Reading Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action at Copers Cope in the U18 Premier League Cup.

The U18 Premier League Cup is a competition in which all 28 Category 1 Academies take part, with the initial group phase seeing two teams from the north section matched up with two teams from the south section.

Palace were narrowly edged out 3-2 by Liverpool in their first game in the competition in September, and welcomed reigning U18 Premier League North champions Manchester City to Copers Cope.