Demand for match tickets remains at an all-time high – so make sure you sign up as a Gold or Junior Gold Member to enjoy priority ticket access to every Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park, as well as access to the away ticket ballot.

All Members also have access to tickets put up for resale by Season Ticket Holders, giving you a second chance to secure your tickets to the biggest home games in 26/27 – including our first experience of the Europa League!

Premier League fixtures will be confirmed in less than a fortnight’s time, with ticket details for games following in due course – so it’s more important than ever to stake your claim with a 26/27 Membership.

And for those fans looking forward to watching our pre-season schedule, our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages all include a Palace TV+ subscription – granting you access to live broadcasts of a number of matches, plus on-demand replays.

News of which fixtures will be available for broadcast will be confirmed in due course.

See below to find out which Membership best suits your needs for 2026/27!