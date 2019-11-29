Memberships allow supporters to purchase their tickets for home Premier League games, so if you don't yet have one - you're missing out! With 12 home league matches remaining this season, now is still a great time to purchase a reduced Membership.

If you've previously waited to buy your Membership or been tempted to treat yourself, friends or family, now is your time to do so - this exclusive offer ends on Monday!

Our adult Memberships range from Silver to Gold or International, and Gold Memberships are already discounted for existing Season Ticket holders. This discount will still apply on top of our 30% off deal - meaning you can purchase a Gold Membership for just £35 this weekend!

Gold Memberships are our ultimate package - including exclusive ticket windows, live broadcasts of selected matches, digital programmes and an away ticket ballot once a season.

Silver Memberships - which cost just £17.50 this weekend exclusively - will allow you to purchase tickets for home Premier League matches at the same time as Season Ticket holders as well as collecting loyalty points.

If you're looking for the perfect present for any Palace-mad youngsters, our Junior Memberships are now reduced - starting at just £10.50!

A Junior Gold Membership - which costs just £35 this weekend - entitles young Eagles to a 2019/20 home or away shirt, exclusive ticket access and invites to fun-filled Junior Member events. Junior Memberships allow ticket access, invites to Junior Member events, a welcome pack and more!

Don't miss out and buy your Membership at exclusive discounted prices here!