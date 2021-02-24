01 / 24
Gallery: Palace train with new Premier League ball pre-Fulham
As always, Palace have been working hard on the Copers Cope pitches this week, as they get familiar with the brand new Premier League ball.
The ball, which was introduced last weekend, was used by Palace in their victory over Brighton - a sign that their hard work is paying off.
The Eagles are back at Selhurst Park on Sunday, taking on Fulham - check in on the squad's preparation in the gallery above!
