November is kicking off with Leeds United returning to Selhurst Park as a Premier League outfit for the first time since 1998, before an away trip to Turf Moor and Newcastle United come to south London after the international break.

Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff will be confident of a successful month, with the manager commenting in recent pre- and post-match interviews about the squad's depth due to several key players returning from injury.

You can see how the Eagles started their preparation for Marcelo Bielsa's side's trip to SE25 by clicking through the gallery above - there's a cracking shot of Andros Townsend controlling the ball in a unique manner.

