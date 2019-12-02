Guaita - who today picked up the eToro Man of the Match accolade for his heroics against Burnley - collected his second Player of the Month trophy for Palace, last being selected in April.

The Spanish shot stopper received 50% of votes from fans, beating Wilfried Zaha (25%) to first place.

Upon collecting the award, Guaita said: "I think the important thing about winning an award like this is that it means you’ve been able to help your team. Above all I’ve got to thank my teammates and the goalkeepers' union. We’re doing good work day to day. In the end, I’ve been the one that’s played and I’m only well prepared because they don’t make it easy for me every single day.

"The fans are always with us. I can say that from the very first day I arrived at Crystal Palace I’ve always felt supported by everyone at the club, by all my teammates and all of the fans - and I’m really grateful for that affection."

