The Eagles are now just potentially two rounds away from a European final as the Conference League reaches a thrilling climax over the next two months.

Italian side Fiorentina are next up in South London for the quarter-final first leg on Thursday (20:00 BST) with a rematch in Tuscany seven days later.

Whilst it might be our first meeting in a 'major' European tournament, our paths have crossed before, which we'll cover in this issue in our We've Got History feature.

Make sure you pick up our special edition programme, available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.

The issue includes: