The Eagles are now just potentially two rounds away from a European final as the Conference League reaches a thrilling climax over the next two months.
Italian side Fiorentina are next up in South London for the quarter-final first leg on Thursday (20:00 BST) with a rematch in Tuscany seven days later.
Whilst it might be our first meeting in a 'major' European tournament, our paths have crossed before, which we'll cover in this issue in our We've Got History feature.
Make sure you pick up our special edition programme, available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.
The issue includes:
- A glittering foil cover, celebrating a special night at Selhurst Park as the Eagles look to seal a semi-final spot;
- An in-depth feature interview with Nicola Ventola who spent the 2004/05 season on-loan in South London during his incredible career where he played with some of Italy's greatest players.
- We speak to Palace legend and former Italy international Attilio Lombardo, on his reflections from his time in South London and what he expects from the quarter-final tie.
- Hear from Manager Oliver Glasner, Dean Henderson and Chairman Steve Parish ahead of huge night of European football.
- A comprehensive guide to Thursday's opponents, Fiorentina; plus,
- A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features, including the return of the 'handy' Palace Phrasebook, features on our continental history and analysis of our opponents in the latest edition of Talking Tactics.