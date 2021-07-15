Charlton info

Match details: Tuesday 27th July, 18:00 BST.

General admission tickets for all categories are only available to current Season Ticket holders and Members, as well as Season Ticket holders and Members from 20/21.

Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.

This decision has been taken to ensure tickets are limited to home supporters only and the Whitehorse Lane stand will be closed.

Prices

Adults: £15

Concessions: £10

Junior: £5

Under-10s: £1

All prices increase by £5 if purchased on matchday itself.

When purchasing online, tickets can be issued as digital tickets using NFC (near-field communication) technology on your mobile phone, or be printed at home. Print at home tickets can also be shown on your mobile phone, however we strongly recommend that you print your ticket where possible.

The Arthur Wait stand and blocks A-D in the Main Stand will be closed.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per client reference number.

This game is also being broadcast live on Palace TV+, which is available through a number of ways.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale in the concourses.

Watford info

Match details: Saturday 7th August, 15:00 BST.

All match tickets are available on general sale – all you need to have is a Palace account in order to purchase, which you can create free of charge here. For a how-to guide on creating an account, please click here.

Prices

All prices increase by £5 if bought on matchday itself.

The Arthur Wait Stand will be closed to home supporters, and blocks A-D in the Main Stand will also be closed.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per client reference number; the unique number generated when you buy a ticket or Membership product.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale.