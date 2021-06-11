If you’ve ever had a Palace account used to access Palace TV, our ticketing sites, Club Shop or app, all you need to do is:
- Click on ‘Login / Sign up’ on cpfc.co.uk or download the official CPFC app and click on your profile
- If it’s your first time on the new site or app, use your existing email but please reset your password
- If you’ve been on the new site or app previously, simply log-in with your details
Never had a Palace account?
- Click on ‘Login / Sign up’ on cpfc.co.uk or download the official CPFC app and click on your profile
- Click ‘Create an account’ and complete the simple steps
To view your tickets, access Membership benefits and view your Loyalty Points, your online Palace account must be linked to your ticketing account.
To do this is simple - all you need is your ‘Client Reference Number'.
This is a number that is unique to you, and will be have been provided to you if you’ve ever bought anything from our box office, like a Season Ticket, Membership or ticket.
If you know your Client Reference Number
- Login to your Palace account
- Go to your profile page by clicking here
- Select ‘Link account’ on the right hand side, under ‘Link your Ticketing account’
- When prompted, enter your Client Reference Number and confirm
- Go back to your profile - your Client Reference Number should now show
Don’t know your Client Reference Number?
- If you have a Season Ticket or Membership card, find your Client Reference Number printed there. Example shown below.
- Your Client Reference Number will also be on any ticketing confirmation emails we've sent you - displayed as 'Client Ref: 123456' or 'YOUR NAME (Client Reference Number)'
- Still can’t find it? Contact the box office on 08712 000 071 or boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
- Once you have it, follow the steps shown above: ‘If you know your Client Reference Number’
Never had a Client Reference Number?
- Login to your Palace account
- Go to your profile page by clicking here
- Select ‘Link account’ on the right hand side, under ‘Link your Ticketing account’
- Scroll down to ‘Can I setup a new account?’ and click the option to create a new Client Reference Number
- Go back to your profile - your Client Reference Number should now show
If you’ve purchased a 21/22 Membership you may be eligible for a variety of benefits, such as priority ticket access, Club Shop discounts, Palace TV+, as well as Member-only competitions and events.
To access these, you need to make sure your Palace account is linked to your ticketing account (instructions above).
If your account is linked, you can view recent benefits by clicking here.
Login to your account here, and then click your name in the top right on a your web browser, or by pressing the menu button on our app.
Under the specific details you want to change, click ‘Edit’, and then save changes.
To change your date of birth, please complete this short form. You may be required to provide proof of age.
Yes; but we’d always recommend you double check delivery address when you purchase anything from our website.
If you select a different delivery address than the one listed on your profile when purchasing online from the Club Shop, this will not update your address.
Yes, your login details will enable access to the app, our ticketing site and Club Shop and to view Palace TV on cpfc.co.uk.
1.Go to 'Settings' on your device.
2.Click on your name/profile.
3.Click on 'Passwords & Security'.
4.Click on 'Apps using Apple ID'.
5.Click on the Palace app and click 'Stop using Apple ID'.
6.Then log-in to the app again using Apple ID and you will see the native pop-up, where you can select to hide email or not.
Please ensure you include a capital letter and special character (! * & etc - please note, a question mark is not considered a special character).