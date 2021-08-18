Akinwale, 17, has been with the Palace Academy since the age of 12 and netted nine goals in 2020/21, earning him a call-up to the Under-23s.

He notched two assists in the Under-15 Floodlit Cup final win in 2019 and scored the winner in an Under-18 game with Chelsea last season; a result that set the Eagles on the path to a second-place finish.

Having put pen to paper with the club, Akinwale told Palace TV: “It’s an amazing feeling, honestly. I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Thanks to all the people who brought me to this stage – I’m ready to push on for the season.

“[My family] have taken me all over the place, all over the country. I’m really grateful for my family, my friends as well.”

Under-23s Head Coach Paddy McCarthy, who worked closely with Akinwale while with the Under-18s, said: “Victor is a talented goalscorer with the right attitude. He’s worked very hard to secure a professional contract with Crystal Palace, and needs to use this achievement to drive him on further.”