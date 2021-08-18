Crystal Palace Academy striker Victor Akinwale has signed his first professional contract.
Akinwale, 17, has been with the Palace Academy since the age of 12 and netted nine goals in 2020/21, earning him a call-up to the Under-23s.
He notched two assists in the Under-15 Floodlit Cup final win in 2019 and scored the winner in an Under-18 game with Chelsea last season; a result that set the Eagles on the path to a second-place finish.
Having put pen to paper with the club, Akinwale told Palace TV: “It’s an amazing feeling, honestly. I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Thanks to all the people who brought me to this stage – I’m ready to push on for the season.
“[My family] have taken me all over the place, all over the country. I’m really grateful for my family, my friends as well.”
Under-23s Head Coach Paddy McCarthy, who worked closely with Akinwale while with the Under-18s, said: “Victor is a talented goalscorer with the right attitude. He’s worked very hard to secure a professional contract with Crystal Palace, and needs to use this achievement to drive him on further.”