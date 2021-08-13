Derry re-joined Palace in September 2019 as Professional Development Coach, and soon became Under-23s Head Coach. He spent the 21/22 pre-season as part of Vieira’s first-team staff, helping as part of the backroom setup.

The former Palace captain will now be a permanent first-team coach.

McCarthy will lead the Under-23s as Head Coach alongside assistant manager Darren Powell. The pair guided the Under-18s to a second-place finish in 2019/20, and have been with the club’s Academy for a combined 11 years.

The Under-18s will be led by former player and Under-16s Head Coach Rob Quinn.