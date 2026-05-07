But ahead of the game, Palace players and staff cut relaxed figures, fully focused on the task in hand but enjoying the feeling of being involved in another massive occasion for this football club.

The Eagles tonight could earn the opportunity to play for a third trophy in the space of 12 months, having experienced 164 years' existence before lifting the FA Cup last summer.

Whatever happens, Selhurst Park is sure to do the evening proud.

In the meantime, check out the best behind-the-scenes video (above) and photos (below)!