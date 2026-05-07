Tonight certainly has a feeling of destiny about it, as Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk come together at Selhurst Park to settle their UEFA Conference League semi-final and determine which of the two teams will be going to Leipzig.
But ahead of the game, Palace players and staff cut relaxed figures, fully focused on the task in hand but enjoying the feeling of being involved in another massive occasion for this football club.
The Eagles tonight could earn the opportunity to play for a third trophy in the space of 12 months, having experienced 164 years' existence before lifting the FA Cup last summer.
Whatever happens, Selhurst Park is sure to do the evening proud.
In the meantime, check out the best behind-the-scenes video (above) and photos (below)!
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Match Details
Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk
- Thursday, 7th May
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League semi-final, second leg
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+