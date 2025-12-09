Oliver Glasner speaks of the conviction which has led Crystal Palace – in the last 12 months alone – to two trophy victories at Wembley, European football for the first time in our history, and – this week – fourth place in the Premier League.

Few could have predicted just how far the club would come, or how quickly, upon Glasner’s arrival in February 2024.

But the Austrian manager – boasting the highest win percentage (47%) of any Palace manager solely to have led the club in the top-flight – has helped the club achieve such progress through a series of impressive tactics, tenets and, as a result, trophies.