As Palace TV's brilliant behind-the-scenes video reveals, it’s not just about pulling a Christmas cracker or two and hoping for the best.

No, this one required more careful consideration, more detailed strategic planning – and so there's a bit of football, a lot of red and blue gear, and more nods to the camera than you can shake a mistletoe at... and yes, maybe a Palace cracker or two pulled along the way.

We had our very best on the case: Richards, Marc Guéhi, Romain Esse, Issy Sibley, Shae Yañez, Shanade Hopcroft, and more stars from across the club! See what mischief and hijinks they got up to above, and the finished product below.