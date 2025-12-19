So for those of you who've left it to the wire, or prefer shopping in-person, we have stores in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon, and, rest assured, they're open right up to Christmas Eve.
You can find the full times for each store below.
Where to find us
Selhurst Club Shop
- Selhurst Park stadium (by the Sainsbury's entrance)
- Holmesdale Road
- London
- SE25 6PU
Bromley Club Shop
- The Glades
- High Street
- Bromley
- BR1 1DN
Croydon Club Shop
- Centrale Shopping Centre
- 21 North End
- Croydon
- CR0 1TY
Opening times
*Please note that on Sunday, 28th December and Thursday, 1st January, home fixtures are taking place, so the Selhurst store will be closed during the game.