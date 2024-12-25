The Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to Arsenal with three points on the south coast in football's traditional festive fixture on the 26th December.

And while the players have been given time to spend with their families on Christmas Day, they spend the evening travelling down to Bournemouth, ready to take on the in-form Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday afternoon (15:00 GMT).

Watch the best bits from Christmas Eve training above, and enjoy the best photos below!