1. Molly-Mae Sharpe v Birmingham City (A)

Palace faced a tricky trip to St Andrews Stadium in February to keep their promotion hopes alive against high-flying Birmingham City.

On 29 minutes - Molly-Mae Sharpe played a wonderful one-two with Abbie Larkin and cut the ball across the box.

There waiting was Annabel Blanchard, who passed the ball home to make it 1-0.

2. Ashleigh Weerden v Bristol City (A)

No assist list would be complete without an effort from the WSL2 record holder - Ashleigh Weerden.

Palace's number 11 broke the record for the most assists in a singular WSL2 season, notching 10 across the campaign.

Her best one arguably came away at Bristol City in December - an inch-perfect cross to the backpost for Elise Hughes to nod in.

3. Aimee Everett v Birmingham City (H)

Palace's captain popped up with many big moments throughout the season, but Everett really showed her technical quality against Birmingham in December.

She picked up the ball in defence, and pinged a perfect long-ball to Sharpe, who was left alone on the right-wing.

Without taking a touch, Sharpe let the ball bounce and lofted it over the goalkeeper and into the net.

4. Ashleigh Weerden v Charlton Athletic (H)

Palace took on South London rivals Charlton at Selhurst Park at the end of March, with the Eagles needing a win to stay within touching distance of the league leaders.

Potter's side had come from behind to hold on to a 2-1 lead with 76 minutes on the clock.

Weerden grabbed the ball on the left-wing, hesistated, and floated in a wonderful cross for Larkin to head home at the back post to make it 3-1.

5. Lola Brown v Portsmouth (H)

It all came down to this final game - win and Palace would confirm their place in the WSL.

It was level at half-time, and Lola Brown was introduced after the break - to devastating effect.

The teenager bagged three assists from the bench, but her second - a perfect cross to Hughes at the back post - was the pick of the bunch.