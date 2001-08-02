Aimee Everett

A comfortable ball-playing midfielder, she has a successful 2020/21 season by winning both the Women’s Championship and the Continental Tyres League Cup.

A former England youth international, she spoke of her desire to grow as a player after signing for Crystal Palace: “I don’t think I got to achieve what I wanted as an individual during this time [so far at other clubs]. So I think now, at Palace, I can really focus on my development and progress with the team.

“Personally, I’d like to get as many minutes as possible, to gain lots of experience and improve my game. As a club, I’d like to help us win games and improve on where the team finished in the league last year and show how good of a club Palace is.”