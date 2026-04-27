It was only right that Crystal Palace Women's third-ever centurion would score in her 100th game too, as Blanchard's goal put the Eagles ahead with 20 minutes on the clock at the Stadium of Light.

After Abbie Larkin's pass ricocheted into her path, Blanchard made no mistake in taking a touch and then sweeping the ball beyond Demi Lambourne.

With Palace winning the game 2-1, it was the perfect way to celebrate one of the very best players to wear the shirt.

Let's take a look through some of Blanchard's best moments in South London...