Speaking on his WSL podcast ‘Crossways’, with England icon Steph Houghton, Wright discussed who he wanted to see in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for England's upcoming friendlies against Germany, South Africa, and the USA.

Wright said: “Can I go with Annabel Blanchard? I am so pleased for her because she was so good in the Championship.

"It’s just like the men’s game – the players that are outstanding in the Championship, you want to see how they’ll perform when they come to the WSL.

“She’s come here and she’s been brilliant in all the games I’ve seen.”