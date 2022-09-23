The awards "provide a platform for the pipeline of female talent in the UK." Nicol has been shortlisted for recognition in the sports category alongside rugby player Zainab Alema, civil servant and paraclimber Anoushé Husain, and athlete Ruth Mwandumba.

She is a determined ambassador for Crystal Palace, regularly inspiring children and young adults, and won the PFA Community Champion award in May 2022.

She also helps to run B5 Consultancy to reduce behavioural risks in sport.

Commenting on her nomination, Nicol said: "I’m really honoured that my name's even been a discussion for such an amazing award. I only ever attached success to football growing up, never [work] off the pitch.

"My proudest achievement in life has only been in recent years, and that’s been the amount I’ve developed and grown as a human being, but that’s full credit to my circle, club and colleagues around me."

The award winners will be announced on November 9th in London. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official app and Palace Women's official Twitter to see how Leigh fares!