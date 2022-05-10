A men and women’s team player receive the award each year, with previous recipients including Joel Ward, Wilfried Zaha and Amber Stobbs.

Ferguson has supported Palace for Life throughout his time with the club. In 21/22 he attended a Get Involved session and, over a video call and in person, spoke about tackling racism with primary school students.

Nicol has long supported Palace for Life, joining video calls and dropping off presents for children at Christmas. She also uses her platform to address key issues, speaking up in the press and on social media about online abuse and more.

The pair were presented with their awards at the club’s End of Season Awards night at Boxpark Croydon by staff from the Foundation.

Ferguson said: “It’s been amazing. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to play, so I need to offer off the pitch as well. It was really good to see the kids and get to know the community as well.

“Next season is my season! [The support] has been great. Even off the pitch, I see [the fans] sending nice messages, and I appreciate it for real!”