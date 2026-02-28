While many know her for her tenacity on the pitch, Ladd is equally committed to her work away from it.

An MBA graduate and a champion for the Football for Future initiative, she has spent much of her career balancing the physical demands of elite football with a passion for environmental sustainability.

Reflecting on the explosion of the women's game during her 13 years in the sport on the Sports Positive podcast, Ladd admits the journey has been a surreal one.

"I guess the most standout thing for me is I can't believe, when I was 17, that women's football would explode in the way that it has.

"I never thought that I could be a professional even for a few years, let alone for over a decade. Every day I think how lucky and privileged I am to play at such an exciting time," she said.