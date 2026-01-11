Hayley Ladd

Ladd has previously represented Arsenal, Finnish side Kokkola Futis 10, Coventry City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Manchester United and most recently, Everton.

She lifted the Adobe Women's FA Cup in 2023 with Manchester United, where she also won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2019/20.

Ladd is the Wales vice-captain, and currently stands as the fourth-most capped player in their history with 111 senior appearances.

She featured prominently during Wales' historic UEFA Women's EURO 2025 campaign last year, alongside Palace's Elise Hughes and Josie Green.

Ladd also made the perfect start to life at Palace, scoring a stunning debut free-kick to secure a late win over Sheffield United.