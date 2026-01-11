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      16Hayley
      Ladd

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      06.10.9306 October 1993
      Country
      flag Wales
      WLSWales
      Joined Team
      11.01.2611 January 2026
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      Hayley Ladd
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      All time
      Palace career
      10
      Appearances
      2
      Goals