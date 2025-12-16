Crystal Palace Women will play their final Barclays Women's Super League 2 game of the year on Wednesday - here is how you can watch the game..
Jo Potter's side make the trip to the South West on Wednesday to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
Tickets are still available for the game, you can get yours by clicking the button above.
Can't make it? Here's how you can watch the game at home!
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Wednesday, 17th December at 19:00 GMT at Ashton Gate in Bristol and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Bristol City famously reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in the 2014-15 season, a significant achievement for any English club.
They also have a knack for bouncing back. They've won promotion to the WSL twice in recent history, first in 2016 and most recently by winning the Barclays Women's Championship title in the 2022/2023 season.
In the 2023-24 season, their average home league attendance of 6,974 was among the highest in the WSL, surpassed only by Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.
- Manager: Charlotte Healy
- Nickname: The Robins
- Ground: Ashton Gate, Bristol
- Founded: 1998 (27 years ago)
Match Details
- Bristol City Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Wednesday, 17th December (19:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Ashton Gate