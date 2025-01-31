It was a five goal thriller last time out in the WSL as Palace lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, and head coach Laura Kaminski will be looking to secure all three points on the south coast on Sunday.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (2nd February) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

Away tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!