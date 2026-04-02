She watched her team pull off a huge win against league leaders Charlton Athletic on Sunday, with Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin all scoring to seal a 3-2 win.

Reflecting on the performance at Selhurst Park, she said: "I was proud of the players - we didn't start particularly well but Hayley coming up with a goal just before half-time really helped us.

"In the second-half, we showed our class - we created so many more opportunities.

"I thought we were deserving of three points, even if it was a bit 'heart in the mouth' for the last 15-20 minutes!"