Last May, it was announced that Crystal Palace Women would be competing in the newly-named Women's Super League 2.

Along with a new name - the WSL2 has a new structure for this season.

In previous years, only the top team would earn promotion to the Women's Super League, this was how Palace earned WSL promotion in the 2023/24 season.

However, for this season only, up to three teams can go up - making this a totally unique campaign for Jo Potter's side.