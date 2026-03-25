What do Palace need to do?
Palace Women are currently in third-place with 32 points - the promotion playoff position.
Sunday's opponents Charlton currently sit in first-place, nine points ahead of Palace on 41 points.
Barring a significant goal difference swing, Palace won't be able to climb any higher in the table this weekend - with second-place Birmingham City on 35 points with a +11 goal difference.
Fourth-place Newcastle United and fifth-place Bristol City find themselves on 31 and 30 points respectively.
If Palace win all four of their remaining games, they will guarantee a promotion playoff spot as a minimum.
To finish second, Palace will need to win all four games and hope Birmingham City drops points in two of their final four games.
To catch Charlton, Palace will need to win all four games and hope Charlton lose two of their remaining three games.
Palace will host the Addicks at Selhurst Park this Sunday at 14:00 - click the button below to join their journey back to the WSL!