Reflecting on that performance against the Foxes, Potter said: "The girls were brilliant for 90+ minutes. There were 13-14 minutes added on at the end of that game.

"They stayed mentally switched on, which was really pleasing for me.

"They dug in, they dug deep and showed everything that we've been speaking about, the things that we see in snippets, and they showed it for a whole game, which was really pleasing."

The Manager also spoke about the effect of such a result on the players that stayed behind during the international break.

"This result hasn't affected much because we go straight on international break, so we lose a lot of players.

"I'm guessing we're one of the teams that lose the highest amount of internationals in the league, but morale's been high, and the quality has been great in training.

"We're coming off a very good performance and a very good win against a very good WSL opponent.

"We're trying to ride that wave of momentum at the moment and take it into the next game because we're going to need it against a very good Birmingham City team," she said.