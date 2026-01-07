Palace Women enjoyed a very strong December, where they recorded big wins against high-flying Birmingham City and Bristol City in the league.

Howat grabbed an assist against Birmingham and a goal against Bristol, whilst Weerden notched a brilliant assist at Ashton Gate.

This marks Howat's second Player of the Month nomination for December, after she was nominated for the Barclays WSL2 Player of the Month award on Monday.

Howat and Weerden have been nominated alongside Aimee Claypole (Forest), Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle), Emily Scarr (Sunderland), and Charlotte Wardlaw (Newcastle).

