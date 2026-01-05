She notched a goal contribution in each of Palace's December WSL2 games, with her sitting in joint-second place for the league's top scorer.

Howat laid on the assist for Shanade Hopcroft's wonderful goal against Birmingham on the 7th December, before scoring away at Bristol City in Palace's dramatic 3-2 win at Ashton Gate.

You can now support Howat's bid to be named the WSL2 Player of the Month by clicking here - with voting closing at 10:00 BST on Wednesday, 7th January.

The winner of the vote will be announced at 11:00 GMT on Friday, 9th January.