Jo Potter's side are in the race for promotion to the Women's Super League, and they need you to get behind the team!
Only six games remain in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, and Palace find themselves in third-place.
This would not be enough for promotion in seasons gone by, but up to three teams can get promoted this season as a result of the WSL's expansion to 14 teams from next season.
The first and second-place teams will earn automatic promotion, whilst the third-place team will contest a play-off against the team that finishes last in the WSL.
With the Eagles already in third, and just one point behind second-place - now is the perfect time to get down to the VBS and cheer the team on!
Palace are coming into form at the perfect time as well, with the Eagles having won seven of their last eight games in the league.
Most recently, Palace went away to second-place Birmingham and won 3-1 - courtesy of goals from Annabel Blanchard, Abbie Larkin and Elise Hughes.
Their next game is on Sunday, 15th March - where they take on Nottingham Forest at the VBS Community Stadium, and a win could see the Eagles climb to second-place.
Just two weeks later and Palace Women will host first-place Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park, in what is set to be a decisive clash in the race for promotion.
Tickets for these games, and the remaining home clashes against Ipswich and Portsmouth are on sale now!
The Run-In
Four home games remain for Palace, and you can tickets for each game below!
15/03/26 - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, VBS Community Stadium (KO: 14:00 GMT) - Buy tickets here!
29/03/26 - Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic, Selhurst Park (KO: 14:00 BST) - Buy tickets here!
05/04/26 - Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town, VBS Community Stadium (KO: 14:00 BST) - Buy tickets here!
03/05/26 - Crystal Palace v Portsmouth, VBS Community Stadium (KO: TBD) - Buy tickets here!
Away ticket details will be announced in due course.