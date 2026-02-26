Only six games remain in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, and Palace find themselves in third-place.

This would not be enough for promotion in seasons gone by, but up to three teams can get promoted this season as a result of the WSL's expansion to 14 teams from next season.

The first and second-place teams will earn automatic promotion, whilst the third-place team will contest a play-off against the team that finishes last in the WSL.

With the Eagles already in third, and just one point behind second-place - now is the perfect time to get down to the VBS and cheer the team on!