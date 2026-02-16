Summary:
Potter names an unchanged side from the win at home against Bristol City.
- 9: Weerden lofts a nice ball to the back post, but a Palace player can't get on the end of it
- 22: Yañez saves from Leidhammar's long-range effort
- 29: GOAL - Blanchard puts Palace ahead after a lovely cutback from Sharpe
- 42: Yañez denies Sarri from close-range
- 43: GOAL - It's two for Palace as Larkin heads home at the back post
- HT: Birmingham 0 - 2 Palace
- 49: McKenna flashes an effort wide
- 74: Leidhammar goes close once again
- 80: GOAL - Palace get a third after Weerden finds Hughes
- 89: GOAL - Hurtré pulls one back from close-range
- FT: Birmingham 1 - 3 Palace