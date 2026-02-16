Blanchard opened the scoring on 29 minutes after a wonderful Palace counter-attack.

Larkin nodded Hayley Nolan's chipped ball around the Birmingham defender, and Molly-Mae Sharpe was there to run in behind.

Sharpe took one touch and cut the ball across to Blanchard, who tucked it home superbly after arriving late in the box.

Things then got even better for Potter's side, as Larkin doubled the lead on 43 minutes.

Good combination play saw Weerden pick the ball up on the left, and loft a cross to the back post.

Larkin leapt highest in the box, and powered a header beyond Adrianna Franch to make it 2-0 before the break.

It was a pivotal goal for Palace in the game, and it also made Larkin joint top goalscorer in the WSL2.