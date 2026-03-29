Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin all scored against the Addicks to secure all three points in SE25, keeping Palace's promotion hopes well and truly alive with three games to go.

Reflecting on the game at full-time, Potter said: "I think we deserved the three points. We created a lot of chances, their keeper made a couple of outstanding saves, especially the one she tipped onto the bar from Larko.

"We've scored three excellent goals. I thought Charlton were back to themselves today after a rough couple of weeks, but they showed up today, you could see that they were up for the battle.

"They took us all the way, so I'm really proud of the players today - they managed to stand up, especially with their second-half performance, and come away with a massive three points."