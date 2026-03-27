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A win on Sunday could prove vital to Palace's promotion hopes - read here to see what the Eagles need to do to get promoted.

The Palace boss sat down this week to discuss the game against Charlton, as well as the team returning to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024.

There is definitely a sense of excitement at the training ground, with Potter and the team raring to go.

"Yeah, it's going to be good. We always want to play in the best stadiums and the best grounds. The pitch will be beautiful, it looks in great condition.

"I think we want to put on a show no matter where we play. We've got a really good fan base at Sutton and we've come up with some really good performances there.

"We've got a great atmosphere at the VBS, so we want to bring that to Selhurst," she said.