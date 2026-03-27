Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter has spoken ahead of Sunday's huge clash against Charlton Athletic in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Tickets are still available for Sunday's clash against the Addicks, click above to secure your spot!
A win on Sunday could prove vital to Palace's promotion hopes - read here to see what the Eagles need to do to get promoted.
The Palace boss sat down this week to discuss the game against Charlton, as well as the team returning to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024.
There is definitely a sense of excitement at the training ground, with Potter and the team raring to go.
"Yeah, it's going to be good. We always want to play in the best stadiums and the best grounds. The pitch will be beautiful, it looks in great condition.
"I think we want to put on a show no matter where we play. We've got a really good fan base at Sutton and we've come up with some really good performances there.
"We've got a great atmosphere at the VBS, so we want to bring that to Selhurst," she said.
Despite the anticipation, Potter is keen for her players to play the game, and not the occasion.
She said: "It's an occasion, it's a derby, it's a big game - but we have put in a lot of mental work and psychology work towards the back end of the season.
"The opponent that we play is going to pose different threats and I think that shifts down to our training habits and our game plan.
"We saw it in the second-half on Sunday and you can see the difference in our performance.
"It's about trying to do that for 90 minutes. As soon as that whistle goes, I'm sure the players will just be fully focused on what's laid ahead of them."
Palace lost 1-0 away to Charlton in the first game of the season, all the way back in September.
Potter was full of praise for the Addicks boss Karen Hills, and was under no illusion as to the scale of Sunday's challenge.
"They're really close to the finish line now. I think what Karen and her staff have managed to do this season has been unbelievable.
"To go that many games unbeaten and to be super, super consistent and keep pulling away with results and points - there's no fluke to that.
"That's not luck. They're where they deserve to be. We've got to make sure that we can match that.
"It's a very long time since we played them last. Obviously, it was the first game of the season. It feels like forever ago.
"Both teams have changed quite a bit since then. We're looking forward to it. We know it's going to be a really, really tough test.
"They do what they do really, really well. There's no coincidence in the fact. We've got a huge amount of respect for where they sit in the league and what they can achieve this season.
"We've got our own goals and our own ambitions as well. That starts with us putting on a good performance and trying to take all three points."
Over 3000 fans have already secured their spot for Sunday's game - you can get yours by clicking below.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 29th March.