The Eagles were leading 1-0 at the VBS Community Stadium, with only seconds remaining on the clock.

Georgia Brougham lofted a high ball across goal to try and salvage a draw for the Tricky Trees - but Yañez managed to claw the ball away from goal.

Palace cleared their lines and the whistle blew, sealing another clean sheet and another win for the Eagles.

Her effort is up against saves from Sheffield United's Sian Rogers, Charlton Athletic's Sophie Whitehouse and Southampton's Fran Stenson.

Voting is now open and will close at 10am on Tuesday, 7th April.

You can vote for Shae by clicking the button below!