Shae Yañez

The American shot-stopper signed for Palace on a permanent deal from the Robins, where she spent the second half of 2023/24 competing in the WSL.

Before her six-month stint with the Robins, Yañez represented National Women’s Soccer League outfit San Diego Wave.

It is not the Macon-born goalkeeper’s first spell in English football, however, as she previously spent three seasons with London City Lionesses, keeping a club-record 24 clean sheets in 72 appearances and helping them finish Women’s Championship runners-up in 2021/22.

Yañez also had another spell in the NWSL with Washington Spirit, where she began her professional career.