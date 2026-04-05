Crystal Palace Women take on 11th-place Ipswich Town in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 today. You can watch the game below!
Watch the game using the embedded link above!
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Sunday, 5th April at 14:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Ipswich Town WFC are new to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 for the 2025/26 season, having earned promotion as champions of the FAWNL South Division in the 2024/25 campaign.
The club made a significant step in their development by turning professional in June 2021, with Sophie Peskett signing their first professional women's contract.
Music superstar and lifelong fan Ed Sheeran also has a notable connection to the club, as he holds a 1.4% stake in Ipswich Town.
- Head Coach: David Wright
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: JobServe Community Stadium / Portman Road
- Founded: 1991 (35 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women v Ipswich Town Women
- Sunday, 5th April (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium