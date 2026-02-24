The Eagles will resume their promotion charge on Sunday, 15th March against Nottingham Forest. This game will be Palace's Women's Empowerment match - read below to see what will be on offer!
Women's Empowerment Match
Our Nottingham Forest clash will be our first game in March, which is International Women's Month, and will also take place on Mother's Day.
To celebrate this special occasion, our matchday will honour women and mothers making an impact in our local community.
There will be local, female-led businesses in the Fanzone, Mother's Day-themed activities, and so much more!
What to expect from our Fanzone?
The Fanzone opens at 12:30 GMT, 90 minutes before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!
You can look forward to a range of exciting attractions, including:
- Half-time penalty shoot-out: Our popular penalty shoot-out challenge returns!
- Arts and Crafts station: Create something special for mum with our popular Arts and Crafts station.
- Face-painter: Show your support in style and get your face painted with the Palace colours.
- Pete and Alice: Get your photo taken with our beloved club mascots, Pete and Alice, who will be there to meet fans of all ages.
And for those looking to grab a bite or a drink, we've got our updated food menu and the 'Alcohol in the Bowl' scheme will be in effect, allowing you to enjoy a drink in the stands whilst you watch the match unfold.
Before you travel
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
Although we are not expecting any travel disruption, we always recommend arriving early to soak up the atmosphere and avoid any queues at the turnstiles.
Seating Arrangements
Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
Going to the game?
We can't wait to welcome you to Sutton for what should be another amazing matchday in South London.
For any questions or queries relating to the VBS, click the button below to access our 2025/26 Supporter’s Guide to the VBS Community Stadium.
Getting to the VBS Community Stadium
The VBS Community Stadium is easily accessible by both car and public transport.
The closest train station is West Sutton, which is just a short walk from the ground. Alternatively, you can take a train to Sutton station and enjoy a 20-minute walk down the high street to the stadium. If you’re travelling by bus, the 413 and 80 routes run close to the stadium.
For those driving, please note that the stadium car park is for permit holders only. We recommend parking at the Gibson Road municipal car park, which is about a 15-minute walk from the ground.
Can I watch from home?
If you are unable to attend the VBS Community Stadium, you can still watch the game LIVE on YouTube, with a link to the stream being provided closer to kick-off.
Coverage starts from 14:00 GMT, with the game being streamed on the official BWSL2 YouTube account.
The best of the day's content will also take centre-stage on cpfc.co.uk, and our dedicated Palace Women's X and Instagram accounts. Highlights will also be available via Palace TV in the subsequent days.
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women vs Nottingham Forest Women
- Sunday, 15th March (14:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium
We can't wait to see you there to cheer on the Eagles, and make this another unforgettable matchday in South London!