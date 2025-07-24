This initiative, led by WSL Football, builds on a successful initial trial involving four BWSL2 clubs last season, which saw positive feedback from fans regarding improved matchday experience and no reported safety incidents.

Palace are one of seven BWSL2 clubs, and 14 across both divisions, to join this second phase of the trial. This expansion aims to test the approach on a larger scale, covering a broader range of stadiums and crowd sizes throughout the full season.

The clubs and venues set to take part in the next phase of the trial are as follows:

Barclays Women’s Super League

Arsenal (Emirates Stadium)

Chelsea (Kingsmeadow & Stamford Bridge)*

Everton (Goodison Park)

Liverpool (St Helens & Anfield)

London City Lionesses (Hayes Lane)*

Manchester City (Joie Stadium)

Manchester United (Leigh Sports Village & Old Trafford)

Barclays Women’s Super League 2

Birmingham City (St Andrew’s)

Bristol City (Ashton Gate)

Crystal Palace (VBS Community Stadium)

Newcastle United (St James’ Park)*

Sheffield United (Bramall Lane)

Sunderland (Stadium of Light)

Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)

*Chelsea, London City Lionesses and Newcastle United’s involvement is subject to imminent SAG approval.

Holly Murdoch – Chief Operating Officer for WSL Football – said: “Expanding this trial for the new campaign, encompassing our Barclays WSL teams and additional Barclays WSL2 clubs too, is part of our strategy to offer a best-in-class experience for our fans attending matches.

“Exploring giving supporters the choice to drink alcohol in the stands was something we were excited to trial and following such positive feedback from the proof-of-concept version, we’re looking forward to opening it up to more venues and equally, hearing from those at the heart of it – our clubs and supporters.”

The club will communicate further details regarding designated areas within the ground and specific match involvement in due course.