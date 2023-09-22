Charlie Walker-Smith

Though he is from London, Walker-Smith has previously been called up to represent the Wales Under-16s and Under-17s side.

He was also a part of Palace's Under-15s which won the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final against Stoke City in May 2023.

The youngster made his first appearance for the Under-18s in September 2023, coming on as a substitute against Fulham. He started his first game for the U18s a week later against Brighton & Hove Albion.