Molly-Mae Sharpe

Sharpe’s career starting with Bradford City, but she quickly caught the attention and made the move to the United States, where she combined studies at Miami’s Barry University with her burgeoning football career. Her senior year saw her score 14 times and provide 13 assists.

Joining Durham on her return to England, she was part of an unlikely promotion push, missing out on top spot to an impressive Leicester City in 2020/21.

Upon her arrival at Palace, she said: “The coaching style they implement at Palace definitely enticed me in, as well as the importance on developing me as a player. It’s a massive club with great aspirations and it just felt like something I really wanted to be involved in!

“As a striker, I want to be able to score and assist as many goals as possible while creating a good environment for my teammates. As a team I think it would be brilliant for this club to push on and continue building to eventually get promoted to the WSL.”