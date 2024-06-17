Last season, Laura Kaminski’s side secured their place amongst the English football elite after lifting the 23/24 Championship title, following a record-breaking campaign.

They are now set to welcome the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool – among others – to South London, as the Eagles embark on their first season in the top tier.

Following a successful maiden campaign, Palace Women’s primary home ground for 2024/25 will continue to be Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium, where they won 8 of their 10 matches last season, scoring 36 times.

We are excited to announce that, during the summer, the club will be installing a new pitch at the VBS Community Stadium to support the team’s performance at the elite level.

This includes extensive work to the playing surface, with a new hybrid carpet pitch being installed, alongside a range of other improvements around the ground.

Supporters should also be aware that there will be a dedicated away section at each match in next season’s WSL, with clubs responsible for selling seats to their own travelling supporters. More information on away tickets will be released in due course.

What does a 2024/25 Women's Season Ticket include?

A 24/25 Women’s Season Ticket covers all Women’s home league matches in the 2024/25 campaign, including those which take place at Selhurst Park.

Women’s Season Ticket holders will also enjoy priority access to bookings for Cup fixtures.

Other benefits to a Women’s Season Ticket include:

Priority booking/reservations for games at Selhurst Park;

Priority windows for accessing away tickets;

Other exciting competitions throughout the season;

Loyalty points for purchasing.

This season, supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Season Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands for the entire season – or a Standing Season Ticket.

Supporters interested in Seating Season Tickets are advised to book early, with limited numbers of these on offer.

Prices for both types of ticket can be viewed below, starting from just £50 for Standing Season Tickets, and £60 for Seating Season Tickets.

How do I purchase a Season Ticket?

Current Women’s Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority window to secure their places at the VBS Community Stadium, and can book exclusively until 17:30 BST today (Monday, 17th June).

24/25 Women’s Season Tickets will then go on sale to the general public.

We are currently experiencing a technical issue with our Seating Season Tickets; please click the link below to purchase Standing tickets, or call the box office (0333 360 1861) if you wish to purchase a Seating Season Ticket.