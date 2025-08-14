Jayden McDonald

A powerful and pacey striker, McDonald is known for his ability to run in behind defences, hold up the ball effectively, and finish with precision – particularly on his favoured left foot.

He identifies shooting, speed, and strength as his standout attributes.

Jayden’s footballing journey began in and around the Barnet area, playing for local grassroots and men's teams in the lower tiers of English football. He was scouted while representing Leyton Orient, and seven months later, earned a move to Crystal Palace.

A football fan from a young age, McDonald once lived near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and admires Harry Kane’s two-footed finishing, even though they are different types of forwards.

If he were to compare his playing style to anyone, he points to Erling Haaland – referencing his minimal touches but significant impact on games.

Shortly after arriving at Palace, Jayden had the chance to play at Selhurst Park in front of family and friends – a proud early milestone in his Eagles career. He finished that season on a high, scoring twice in a Player of the Match performance against Leicester City.

In the U15s age group, McDonald made headlines by scoring six goals in a friendly against Cambridge United – a display he remembers fondly despite the unofficial setting.

Last season, he was part of a dominant U16s squad that suffered just one defeat between September and December.

Now stepping up to the U18s under coach Javier Alonso, McDonald has already made appearances in notable fixtures, including a 2-0 win over Reading and a 3-1 Premier League Cup victory against Sheffield United.

He continues to feature in the U17 Premier League Cup as well, with outings against Arsenal and Fulham under his belt.