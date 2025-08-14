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      Jayden
      McDonald

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      14.08.2514 August 2025
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      Jayden McDonald
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      Palace career
      5
      Appearances
      0
      Goals