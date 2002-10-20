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      10Yéremy
      Pino

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      20.10.0220 October 2002
      Country
      flag Spain
      ESSpain
      Joined Team
      29.08.2529 August 2025
      View profile
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      Yéremy Pino
      10
      Pino
      10
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      35
      Appearances
      4
      Goals