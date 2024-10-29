Prices start from £500 (including VAT) for women’s player sponsorship and from £1,750+VAT for men’s.

You can find a full list of benefits below, and speak to the team here to sponsor your favourite players!

Men’s team

Company logo or message on the club website on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website

Company logo or message on the club app on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website

Signed shirt by the sponsored player with name, number and Premier League badges on

Company logo shown on the Selhurst Park Big Screen and Fanzone EPOCH screen prior to every home fixture

Rates for the 2024/25 season are:

From £1,750 + VAT for home or away kit sponsorship (includes one signed shirt – the sponsor may be one of two sponsors for the chosen player)

From £2,250 + VAT for home and away kit sponsorship (includes two signed shirts – sole sponsor)

Women’s team

Company logo or message on the club website on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website

Company logo or message on the club app on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website

Company logo / name in digital CPFC Women matchday programme

2 x Director box tickets to a Crystal Palace Women’s match at Selhurst Park

Price: £500 including VAT

Please note, we cannot guarantee sponsorship for every player, as they are awarded on a first come, first served basis.