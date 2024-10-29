Prices start from £500 (including VAT) for women’s player sponsorship and from £1,750+VAT for men’s.
You can find a full list of benefits below, and speak to the team here to sponsor your favourite players!
Men’s team
- Company logo or message on the club website on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Company logo or message on the club app on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Signed shirt by the sponsored player with name, number and Premier League badges on
- Company logo shown on the Selhurst Park Big Screen and Fanzone EPOCH screen prior to every home fixture
Rates for the 2024/25 season are:
From £1,750 + VAT for home or away kit sponsorship (includes one signed shirt – the sponsor may be one of two sponsors for the chosen player)
From £2,250 + VAT for home and away kit sponsorship (includes two signed shirts – sole sponsor)
Women’s team
- Company logo or message on the club website on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Company logo or message on the club app on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Company logo / name in digital CPFC Women matchday programme
- 2 x Director box tickets to a Crystal Palace Women’s match at Selhurst Park
Price: £500 including VAT
Please note, we cannot guarantee sponsorship for every player, as they are awarded on a first come, first served basis.