Euan Danaher
A versatile player who has been at the club since the age of seven.
Capable of playing as a centre-back or in defensive midfield, Danaher has progressed through the ranks playing in both positions.
He was a part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup against Stoke City, in which he opened the scoring. He was also part of the side which beat Arsenal 5-0 in the regional final.
Danaher earned his scholarship in July 2024 and made his first appearance for the Under-18s in August 2024 against Birmingham City.
His first start came in October 2024 against Leicester City.